Get ready for a great day out at The Tilba Festival Advertising Feature

For a full day of live music, market stalls, an amazing array of food and traditional street games head to Bate Street.

Preparations for a festival to remember are all in place for a full day of live music, great stalls, delicious food, and entertainment.

Tilba's famous festival has moved to Saturday, July 29.

"The festival has been running for 30 years, and it's a great day out for all the family," said festival coordinator Jasmine Bond. "It brings everyone together, so it's great to continue this local community tradition."

There is a great lineup of entertainment, and confirmed bands include:

Goldie (from Bega way)

Corey Legge

Felicity Dowd

Jakob Poyner

Chango Tree

Blue Mallee

Jazz Alley

Punkalla Holler

The Shannanigans

Plus there will be some other locals who will be playing,

Mother Mountain Forge will be doing a live blacksmithing exhibition, and Tilba Leather will be doing a whip-making exhibition.

There is also a history and culture exhibition titled "Tilba District - Our Living History".

All your favourite Bate Street shops will be open, including The Cheese Factory, Tilba Teapot, and the Dromedary Hotel. Festival favourites Gozleme and Nomad BBQ will be there too.

You'll find lots of old and new favourite lollies and chocolates at the Tilba Sweet Spot - the fairy floss machine will be going at full speed.

Any profit from the festival goes back to the community as grants for different events or repairs.

All this couldn't happen without the help of the volunteers, and they have a great time too.

"Listening to the music while volunteering was a highlight. The Festival is such a friendly atmosphere," said one of the volunteers Allan Randall.

The entry is $15 per adult, $5 for concession holders, and free for under-16-year-olds.

One of the highlights includes the egg toss competition. Pictures Supplied

Check online to receive news of any changes and additions to the program and directions for parking.

Don't forget a gold coin to give to the Scouts who direct parking with military precision.

Gates open at 8.30am, with welcome speeches at 9am.

Activities wind down at 4pm, with the last shuttle bus to the parking area at 4.30pm.

It will be a fun-packed day for young and old but please keep your dogs at home.

For tickets and more information visit www.visittilba.com.au/tilba-festival.