A hard-working couple must raise $15,000 for post-operation treatment for prostate cancer.
David Ladmore is a self-employed bricklayer and his wife Vicki works full-time at Woolworths Narooma.
Their lives were thrown upside down in April when Mr Ladmore was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
"He was a Category 4, out of a possible 5, which means it was urgent," Ms Ladmore said.
The surgeon recommended robotic radical prostatectomy which Ms Ladmore said isn't available through the public health system.
The surgery and post-op treatment cost $32,000.
"It was going to be a 12- to 18-month wait in the public health system for six to eight weeks of radiation or full open surgery," Ms Ladmore said.
The other advantage with the robotic procedure is the recovery period is four to six weeks compared with three to six months for the alternative treatments in the public health system.
That is a big difference in the time that Mr Ladmore is unable to return to work and generate income for his family.
Mr Ladmore had the robotic surgery on July 12 at Sydney's Macquarie University Hospital.
"It went well.
"We are just waiting to see the surgeon again on August 1 in Moruya to see if they got it all.
"If not, he will have to go to Canberra for radiation," Ms Ladmore said.
The couple have had their three grandsons living with them for the last two years due to problems with the boys' parents.
The boys are aged nine, seven and six.
"We get no assistance for the boys and have to pay for everything," Ms Ladmore said.
She works 5am to 2pm shifts in Woolworths, then does the shopping and picks the boys off the bus.
"It just doesn't stop," she said.
No one is helping with her husband's care so she has had to take unpaid leave to look after him as he recovers from the operation, so neither of them can currently work.
They have paid the surgeon which was $17,000 so need to raise the balance of $15,000 as soon as possible.
"It is very stressful," Ms Ladmore said.
Her colleague Heidi Latimer has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the couple raise the money.
Narooma Devils Junior Rugby League Football Club is also holding a trivia night at Club Narooma on August 12.
All funds raised will go to Mr Ladmore, who is a Life Member of the club, to help with the ongoing costs of his treatment.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
