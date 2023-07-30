Developments, affordable housing, wheelchair accessibility, healthcare services and water restrictions were topics raised by Narooma residents at a councillors' catch-up.
Eurobodalla mayor Mat Hatcher and councillors Amber Schutz, Tubby Harrison and David Grace were at Narooma Plaza on Wednesday, July 26, so that people could discuss any relevant issues with them.
One resident asked about the $16.3 million development proposed for the site where a yoga studio is currently fenced off.
She asked about the impact on views and shade given it exceeds council's standard height restrictions and if it would be adequately landscaped to soften the visual impact of the three- to four-storeys of commercial, residential and visitor accommodation units.
Ms Schutz said that as part of the approval process council will examine the shade, perhaps asking for 3D images, and where buildings exceed the height restriction, they assess the view and how much of it has been lost because of the additional height.
Ms Schutz said that council is looking at a target for a percentage of affordable housing in new developments in areas like Batemans Bay.
She said as new housing is built "the best thing is increased density in town centres".
"Sub-divisions are worse for the environment.
"They produce less desirable outcomes in terms of accessibility to services and it means people need cars," Ms Schutz said.
She said more high-rise development in towns means the towns will grow, there will be more restaurants and more services but also that the feeling of the town will change.
The female resident said the area needs a hospice and there is a shortage of mental healthcare workers.
She retired as a psychologist two years ago and her colleague has not been able to recruit a replacement.
"I hope the new Moruya hospital and denser population attracts more healthcare professionals," Ms Schutz said.
Another resident spoke about the lack of access for people in wheelchairs since the wheelchair taxi service had moved from Narooma to Batemans Bay.
He said while there is community transport for medical appointments, it is not available for social outings and does not pick up from aged care homes.
He said that council's mobility mats only enabled wheelchair users to swim at high tide.
A female resident wanted water restrictions to be introduced now and for people to be mindful of their water usage given predictions of a long dry and hot summer.
She was disappointed that the $130 million Southern Water Supply Storage dam has not been built yet.
