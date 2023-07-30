Narooma News
Eurobodalla Shire Council's councillor catch-up comes to Narooma

By Marion Williams
Updated August 1 2023 - 8:24am, first published July 31 2023 - 8:13am
Four Eurobodalla Shire Councillors, including Mayor Mat Hatcher, were at Narooma Plaza on Wednesday, July 26, so that residents could discuss relevant issues with them. Picture by Marion Williams
Four Eurobodalla Shire Councillors, including Mayor Mat Hatcher, were at Narooma Plaza on Wednesday, July 26, so that residents could discuss relevant issues with them. Picture by Marion Williams

Developments, affordable housing, wheelchair accessibility, healthcare services and water restrictions were topics raised by Narooma residents at a councillors' catch-up.

