Time's Up climate rally calls for stronger climate action

More than 150 people have marched and danced to Fiona Phillips' office in Batemans Bay to to show their support for stronger climate action.
Uncle Bunja Smith welcomed everyone to Walbunja country and told how as a young man he saw dolphins and a hammerhead shark in the blue waters of Bhundoo (Clyde River).
The water has not had the same blue since the bushfires.
Allan Rees, secretary of 350 Eurobodalla told the said five new gas basins would lead to an increase in Australia's emissions.
"The government also plans to spend $1.5 billion of our taxpayers' money to build a gas export terminal in Darwin harbour," he said.
"The message from 350 Eurobodalla is 'Stop Making It Worse'."
Eurobodalla Shire Council deputy mayor Alison Worthington called for greater climate action.
"If our neighbours in Queanbeyan Palerang can get federal climate funding to do heat mapping of their urban centres, then devise shade and tree planting strategies to mitigate against the deadly urban heat island effect, then so can Eurobodalla," she said.
Local firefighter and president of the Nature Coast Marine Group, Dane Wilmott said climate change was affecting the South Coast.
"Ocean temperatures have risen as much as 4 degrees on average already," he said.
"These hotter ocean currents in turn increase land temperatures that lead to more extreme bushfires.
"We will continue to see these extreme bushfires get worse in years to come until we address climate change effectively."
Joslyn van der Moolen from the new South Coast Knitting Nanas for Native Forests said the South Coast was a beautiful place.
"We still have our forests," she said.
"Yet the Federal and Labor governments continue to fund logging over one million hectares of our NSW forests.
"The decision to stop logging our native forests is coming. We just need to bring it forward."
