Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Filtered water on tap for first time for Bermagui-Brogo residents

Updated August 7 2023 - 5:05pm, first published August 3 2023 - 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new council-built water treatment and filtration plant is now delivering clean water for customers connected to the Brogo-Bermagui waterline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.