Tough talk about death made easy with free info sessions

It's a difficult topic, but Shanna Provost is making it easier to talk about death.
Ms Provost will host free free community workshops to mark National Dying to Know Day on August 8, supported by Eurobodalla Shire Council's Healthy End of Life Project.
"Australians care about end-of-life planning but many don't act on it," she said.
"Forward planning means we can die in a way that is true to ourselves and considerate of our family.
"Last year's research shows 90 percent of Australians say it's important to plan for care options in the face of serious or terminal illness, while only 40 percent actually do something about it."
Ms Provost, author of the Rest Easy Journal, helps community members put their end-of-life wishes into action.
"Eurobodalla Shire Council recognises the importance of helping the community to have discussions and get their affairs in order for a healthy end of life," she said.
"You'll come away from these sessions with information on how to make the best decisions for you and how to gently have those tough conversations with loved ones."
Narooma Library will hold a session on Monday August 7.
The Batemans Bay Library will hold a session on Tuesday August 8 and there will be a session at Moruya Library on Thursday August 10.
Bookings for the 1.5 hour sessions are essential, through the libraries' event webpage or contact Moruya Library on 4474 1333.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
