River of Art Festival's Luminous event is at Moruya Showground

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:17pm, first published August 14 2023 - 8:24am
Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Guru Dudu will lead a silent disco walking tour at the River of Art Festival's finale, Luminous: Celebrating Place, at Moruya Showground, from 4pm, Saturday, September 23. Picture supplied
The quality and range of artists coming together for Luminous guarantees it will be a sensational finale for the River of Art Festival.

