The quality and range of artists coming together for Luminous guarantees it will be a sensational finale for the River of Art Festival.
Festival chair Leanne Joyce said Luminous is a festival in itself.
A huge array of digital art works will be illuminated throughout the Moruya Showground from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday, September 23.
Also illuminated will be the "very diverse, very interesting" entries in the Lanterns from Waste youth competition, with winners being announced that evening.
There will be a really good mix of live music on two stages, a variety of stalls and interactive experiences.
These include local theatre group Plastic Fantastic who will be fittingly dressed up for Luminous and Guru Dudu's silent disco walking tour.
LED screens will be projecting art and Bermagui's Scott Baker will stage a pop-up Bioluminescence where people can put things under his magic microscope.
"There is so much for people to do ad lots for kids and families as it is the first weekend of the school holidays," Ms Joyce said.
Events and activities of the 10-day festival extend from Durras with artists and an exhibition called Crevices through to Cobargo and Bermagui.
Primary school pupils from the Cobargo area will show off their art and creative work at the Celebrating Cobargo's Young Creators exhibition, coinciding with the 150th anniversary of Cobargo Public School.
Forest Theatre, an eight-piece band, born out of concern of declining health of local forests, will perform at Narooma Kinema on September 16 while renowned local artist Cheryl Davison will open her new Garraywaa Gallery on September 21.
"Ours is a very rich region and we are finding the festival's theme of Celebrating Place is really hitting home with people," Ms Joyce said.
Eleven of the shire's leading artists, including contemporary paper artist Mandy Hillson, are showcased in a new curated show called A Homage to Home and Place at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre in Moruya.
"The festival is exciting and bringing forward people's experiences as well as passion and creativity," Ms Joyce said.
People will be coming from Shoalhaven and the Snowy Mountains region and beyond to see the record number of artists and record entries for the festival's prize.
"Every gallery and venue is locked in," Ms Joyce said.
"People will find a lot of inspiration and a chance to celebrate the beautiful place we live in.'
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
