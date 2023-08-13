Geoff Achison
Narooma School of Arts
Internationally renowned blues-roots musician from Melbourne Geoff Achison is hitting the Narooma Kinema stage on Friday, August 18. Organised by the Narooma School of Arts, Achison will be supported by local legend Tony Jaggers. Achison is known for his guitar skills, gifted songwriting and Eric Clapton-esque sound. The show starts at 6.30pm with drinks and noodle boxes available. Get your tickets at naroomaschoolofarts.com.au.
Science Week
Citizen Science Matters
Discover how ordinary people can contribute to scientific research at the Science Week Seminar on Saturday, August 19. Head to the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens from 9.30am to hear from biologist Susan Rhind, ecologist Michael Mulvaney and photographer Phil Warburton as they discuss conservation management and native fauna. Book your free spot at eventbrite.com.au.
Orchid Walk
Discover Native Delights
Join local orchid expert Dylan Morrissey as he leads an Orchid Walk through the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden at 1.30pm, Saturday August 19. He will share fascinating information about Australia's vibrant native orchids and discuss which species are found in the Eurobodalla. Bring along friends and family to this free event. Book your spot at eventbrite.com.au.
Veterans Day
50 Years Since Vietnam
Friday August 18 marks the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War. 11am commemoration services will be held at Rotary Park near the intersection of Beach Road and Bavarde Avenue in Batemans Bay and at Club Narooma's War Memorial on the Princes Highway. Veterans, their partners and the public are welcome.
Race Day
Moruya Jockey Club
The Registered Clubs Race Day will bring a day of action to the Moruya Racecourse on Sunday, August 20 from 12pm. Come along for some thrilling races and stay for DJ's, food trucks, best-dressed competitions and kids entertainment including face painting and a jumping castle. Tickets are available at the gate and start at $10. Bus services will run to the event from Tuross Head and Batemans Bay. Learn more at moruyajockeyclub.com.au.
Science Space
Mini Museum in Moruya
Little scientists are invited to join UOW's Science Space show at the Moruya Basketball Stadium on Albert Street on Satuday, August 19. Bring the entire family along to meet baby dinosaurs, crash test vehicles, code a robot, build towers and dress up as an astronaut. Be sure to bring your space questions! Book your free spot at eventbrite.com.au.
Legacy Day
Golf for Good
Legacy Narooma is hosting its fundraising Legacy Centenary Charity Golf Day at Club Narooma on Friday, August 18. The 18-hole four-person Medley Ambrose is open to golfers and non-handicapped players. There are prizes for hole-in-one and straightest drive. Play starts at 9am, book your spot with the Pro Shop by calling 4476 0507.
Feel Empowered
Women's Soulful Sessions
Soulful Sessions is a monthly event designed to bring together women from all over the country to create meaningful connections. This week, Renee Eagan is hosting the free event at That Little Yoga Place in Moruya. The workshop focuses on pursuing goals and discovering inner strength. Book your spot at eventbrite.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
