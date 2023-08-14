On Friday August 18, communities across the country will descend to Vietnam War Memorials to recognise and commemorate the sacrifice and service undertaken by Australians in the Vietnam War.
This year, Australians are recognising 60 years since the arrival of Australian troops in South Vietnam and 50 years since combat soldiers withdrew from the war.
The Australian Government is marking the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement with a national service at the Australian Vietnam Forces National Memorial in Canberra on August 18 from 10am.
The Eurobodalla will be holding two services to allow veterans, families and the wider community to pay their respects on August 18.
Batemans Bay Vietnam Veterans Day Service
The Eurobodalla Vietnam Veterans Peacekeepers & Peacemakers Association invites veterans, partners and the public to attend the Vietnam Veterans Day service in Rotary Park in Batemans Bay. Hundreds are expected to attend this service, including the Veteran Motorcycle Club.
Where: Batemans Bay Vietnam War Memorial, Beach Road near Bavarde Avenue
When: Assemble at 10.30am for an 11am start, Friday, August 18
Narooma Vietnam Veterans Day Service
All are welcome to attend Club Narooma and Narooma RSL's special 50th anniversary Vietnam Veterans Day service.
Where: Club Narooma War Memorial, 88 Princes Highway
When: 11am Friday, August 18
