Vietnam Veteran Day services in the Eurobodalla will mark 50 years since Australia's involvement

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:15pm, first published August 14 2023 - 1:00pm
In 2016, the 222 Cadet Unit laid a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Day service in Batemans Bay. Picture file
On Friday August 18, communities across the country will descend to Vietnam War Memorials to recognise and commemorate the sacrifice and service undertaken by Australians in the Vietnam War.

