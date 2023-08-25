Australia: Exchange rates and real estate market volatility

With a combined increase in capital home prices of over four times the previous quarter's rate, Australia's housing market showed indications of revival in the June quarter. It follows five consecutive quarters of fall in the property market, and the June 2023 House Price Report from Domain indicates that this is the highest rise the market has witnessed since 2021.

Seven months of gains have pushed national house values 1.36 per cent over their July 2022 levels. According to PropTrack's most recent index of house values, national home prices increased by 0.16 per cent in July, contributing to the gain seen year-over-year.

Except for Canberra and Darwin, all other capitals recorded price rises, with Adelaide reporting the most considerable increment at 0.62 per cent. The annual increase in property prices in Adelaide is presently at 5.27 per cent. Since December, home prices in capital cities have climbed by 3.60 per cent, while prices in other places have increased by only 0.81 per cent. According to the PropTrack Home Price Index, "this trend persisted in July, with regional areas falling 0.03 per cent and capital city prices lifting 0.23 per cent."

The interplay between exchange rates and property prices

The Australian housing market's journey towards recovery is intricately tied to the country's floating exchange rate system, which exposes the Australian dollar to the ebbs and flows of global financial markets. These currency fluctuations significantly influence the real estate market dynamics, adding further complexity to an already volatile landscape for a professional trader.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) plays a pivotal role in managing currency fluctuations through its interest rate policy. Changes in interest rates set by the RBA have a profound impact on the value of the Australian dollar. The Australian dollar tends to appreciate when the RBA raises interest rates, attracting foreign investment. Consequently, higher interest rates can stimulate demand for real estate, leading to an upward trajectory in property prices.

According to PropTrack, the impact of interest rate hikes has been mainly mitigated by higher home demand and a restricted supply of new listings. However, senior economist at PropTrack, Eleanor Creagh, says the market has yet to feel the full effect of recent rate hikes, and the possibility of additional tightening remains a headwind.

Despite this, interest rates are at or near their highest point. Consequently, this should keep consumers optimistic and house values rising, allowing more areas to see yearly price appreciation.

As interest rates rise, the cost of mortgages increases. This decreases the demand for real estate, potentially reducing the property market. This balancing act between interest rates and the housing market dictates the level of volatility experienced in the real estate sector to an extent.

Trading Economics states 1 AUD currently equals 0.66 USD, indicating a decline from just a few months ago. In February 2023, 1 AUD was valued at over 0.71 USD. The exchange rate was stronger at 1 AUD/0.80 USD two years prior. Such fluctuations indicate the sensitivity of the Australian dollar to global economic events and policy decisions.

RBA's decision to maintain interest tates and its effects

The RBA's August meeting decision to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 4.10 per cent immediately impacted the Australian dollar. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) confirmed it will keep interest rates at 4.1 per cent for a second consecutive month while it evaluates the effects of recent rate increases.

Although second-quarter inflation in Australia fell to 6 per cent from 7 per cent in the first quarter, it was still much higher than the RBA's stated goal range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent, which likely influenced the central bank's decision to keep rates unchanged.

There was a 50/50 split among economists as to whether or not the Australian central bank will raise interest rates at this meeting, with the majority predicting a modest increase of 25 basis points.

"The higher interest rates are working to establish a more sustainable balance between supply and demand in the economy and will continue to do so," Governor Philip Lowe said.

As a result of this and other factors, the Board has decided to maintain the current level of interest rates this month. He also said that this would buy more time for evaluating the economy and the effects of the rate hikes that have already taken place.

Since higher interest rates typically strengthen a currency by attracting foreign capital inflows, the RBA's decision to maintain rates weakened the Australian dollar. The AUD lost its gains from the previous day, highlighting its vulnerability to monetary policy changes.

Final thoughts: the resilience of the housing market

Despite the challenges of currency fluctuations and the RBA's aggressive rate-hiking cycle, the Australian housing market has displayed resilience. Between May 2022 and January 2023, the market witnessed a substantial decline of 8.4 per cent, surpassing previous records for peak-to-trough falls on CoreLogic's records, dating back to 1980.



This significant downturn affected major cities like Sydney, which experienced a 13 per cent drop from its highest point.



In the meantime, Melbourne saw a growth of 0.4 per cent. Brisbane had 0.9 per cent, and Hobart saw an increase of 1.2 per cent.



The only national capital where prices fell was Canberra. Domain predicts that the market will see some stability soon as a result of the recent stop in interest rate rises.

