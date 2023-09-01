The Bush Fire Danger Period has started in the Eurobodalla, alongside 31 other Local Government Areas (LGAs).
In a recent announcement from the NSW Rural Fire Service, the Eurobodalla, Bega Valley Shire and Shoalhaven LGAs were listed as the three southernmost areas to commence their Bush Fire Danger Period in the state.
RFS commissioner Rob Rodgers said 11 of the 32 LGAs beginning their danger period this month are doing so one full month earlier than normal.
He said this was due to extended dry and warm conditions, following three years of "incredibly wet" weather.
"Wet weather over the last three years has caused prolific growth," he said.
"Fire activity in recent weeks has increased as the landscape dries, forests and grasslands become more susceptible to fires."
From September 1, landholders in the Eurobodalla need to apply for a permit to burn off and notify their neighbours and local fire authorities 24 hours before a burn begins.
On the last day of winter, the RFS brigade in Batemans Bay attended a bush fire and grass fire, both occurring in dry conditions.
The bush fire in Catalina was sparked by a car which had been torched near Heron Road. The crew worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, which had significantly damaged surrounding bushland.
The grass fire which occurred later that afternoon was a controlled pile burn, and the brigade had been correctly notified by the property owner before the burn began.
The Batemans Bay brigade reminded community members on Facebook to "ensure they have a plan in place" before as the Bush Fire Danger Period begins.
According to the RFS, firefighters have attended 2031 bush and grass fires across the state since August 1. Last year, that number was only 638.
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said landowners need to take the time now to prepare for the bushfire season.
The warm and dry conditions have put landholders on heightened alert. Preparing for the season is a shared responsibility, and everybody needs to think now about their plan and preparation as we head into bushfire season.- Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib
Other LGAs that are starting their danger period earlier than normal include Tamworth, Moree, Midwestern, Coonamble and Moree.
On August 31, the Bureau of Meteorology released their long-range forecast for spring, which showed below average rainfall is likely for most of the country.
The bureau also said spring is forecast to be warmer than usual and areas in the south-west and east of the country have the highest chance of experiencing an unusually dry spring.
For more information on fire permits and the Bush Fire Danger Period, visit rfs.nsw.gov.au.
