Exquisite wearables, rich oil paintings and a cardboard platypus are among the finalists announced for the River of Art Prize.
Of the 67 entries from across Eurobodalla and as far as Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne, 33 were selected.
Leanne Joyce, chair of River of Art Inc., said a recurring theme in the selected works was the beauty of the area and the meaning of home.
"There are many different interpretations from a large ceramic sculpture through to small glass and silver pendants," Ms Joyce said.
This year the prize money was increased to $3500 for the winner, $1500 for the runner-up and $500 for the artwork that is most highly commended.
Winners will be unveiled at the exhibition and festival launch on Friday, September 15, at Bay Pavilions, Batemans Bay.
The People's Choice award will be announced at the festival's conclusion on September 23.
"The festival is growing each year and we couldn't do that without the hundreds of artists who participate," Ms Joyce said.
"Just about every venue across the region is booked up, we are delighted to be experiencing an upwelling of interest flowing from the art prize announcement back in June, right along the Art Trail to the festival finale, Luminous, on September 23."
The festival's 10-day program boasts a range of events from Artists in Conversation, a new addition for 2023, 35 curated exhibitions, 20 open studios, 22 workshops and 19 performances and gigs.
"Most events are free but tickets are selling fast now for Luminous and theatre events," Ms Joyce said.
"Book now if you have been thinking of a joining a workshop as we have some very talented teachers and spots are limited."
Previous River of Art prize winners include Geoffrey Odgers and Jenni Bourke.
The 2022 art prize attracted 53 entries from 41 artists and was won by Braidwood's Freya Job with two works that were inspired by the moment the Black Range Fire ignited during the Black Summer bushfires.
The win was a catalyst for Freya that gave her the confidence to share her work more widely.
"I really don't think I would have leapt in the deep, not as I have, because it was such a vote of confidence," Ms Job said.
River of Art runs from September 15-24, with the festival finale, Luminous: Celebrate Place, at Moruya Showground on Saturday, September 23.
Tickets are on sale now, with free entry for those under 16 who attend with a parent or carer.
There are buses from Batemans Bay and Narooma.
River of Art is supported by the Eurobodalla Shire Council and Festivals Australia.
