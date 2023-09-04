Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

2023 River of Art prize winner to be announced in Batemans Bay

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 5 2023 - 2:27pm, first published September 4 2023 - 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ghost Fishermen of Mill Bay by Gary Caldow is one of the finalists for the River of Art prize. Picture supplied
Ghost Fishermen of Mill Bay by Gary Caldow is one of the finalists for the River of Art prize. Picture supplied

Exquisite wearables, rich oil paintings and a cardboard platypus are among the finalists announced for the River of Art Prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.