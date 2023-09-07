He has a plan, he has been prepped by his mentor but above all Gerard Doody Dennis is curious ahead of competing in the World Oyster Opening Championship in Ireland.
The Batemans Bay resident was crowned Australian oyster shucking champion at the Narooma Oyster Festival in May.
Four made it to the final which ended in a dead heat between Mr Dennis and his mentor, former Australian champion Jim Yiannaros.
The pair tied again in the festival's first ever shuck off so it came down to presentation and cleanliness.
After the judges deliberated, Mr Dennis emerged triumphant.
That is no guarantee of success in Ireland because the oysters he will shuck there are quite different.
That is why he is "really curious about having a different oyster in my hand rather than the Australian native or rock oyster or Pacific oyster".
The Irish oysters are rounder and bigger than the rock oysters he shucked in Narooma.
One of the tips Mr Yiannaros gave Mr Dennis was to arrive early to overcome the jet lag.
Mr Dennis is also having dinner with Mr Yiannaros a few days before his flight.
"He will give some tips on those Irish oysters and techniques to win," Mr Dennis said.
Crucially, Mr Yiannaros will teach him where the oyster's soft spot can be found.
"Instead of trying to find the spot I will know where the location is," he said.
Another card up his sleeve is he has a built a relationship with former world champion Stephen Nolan.
The pair met when the Irishman competed in the Narooma competition last year.
Mr Dennis is realistic about the challenges of shucking an unfamiliar type of oyster without the benefit of having weeks to practice.
"To get into the top five would be amazing."
"I am very excited about representing my country in a sport that nobody knows exists and that has a world championship.
"Being Aboriginal we have been opening oysters for more than 5000 years," Mr Dennis said.
Travelling to Ireland to cheer him on are his wife, as well as Cath Peachey, chair of Narooma Rocks, the organisation that puts on the festival.
She will be progressing a pitch for Narooma to host the world championships.
"We are so proud to host Australia's oyster shucking championships each year and would love to bring the world cup to Narooma."
