Narooma High School's U16 rugby league team is one of eight that will compete in the state final for the Katrina Fanning Cup.
It is the first time the school has entered the competition which attracts entries from more than 50 schools across NSW and ACT.
Speed, fitness, skills, plays, working together as a team and above all a love of the game and winning got them there.
The zone competition is always held in Narooma so the girls asked teacher Sonya Reid if they could put in a team.
Getting the numbers was a challenge.
Three players - Layla Rix, Meah Beecham and Gracie Babidge - are playing up a grade and they recruited two Aussie Rules' players.
Despite only coming together as a team in Term 1 they won all four games in the zone competition in April.
Layla said while they were confident of qualifying for the regional competition because they knew many of the players in the zone competition, Canberra was unknown.
"I didn't think we could come this far, especially when we lost the first game in Canberra," Layla said.
After that defeat the students from Years 8 to 11 rallied to easily beat ACT's Erindale College to secure their place in the state final in Sydney on September 21.
There they will represent the South Coast and compete against teams from Sydney, the North Coast and Riverina.
Ms Reid said the older girls support the younger ones.
Since qualifying in Canberra they have been fundraising for ten weeks to raise $3000 to pay for their transport on the school bus and their accommodation in Sydney.
The girls thanked their parents for supporting all the fundraisers and the school's P&C committee for a substantial donation and sponsorship.
Narooma Junior Rugby League Club was also very generous and the general community has dipped into their pockets to help the 11 students compete in Sydney.
Some local businesses have put donation tins on their shop counters to collect donations from the public.
Some team members have been playing in local rugby league competitions for between three and five years and Ms Reid said they all love the sport.
She and student learning support officer Todd Wright have supported the team along the way.
In the days before the final they will call on the expertise of Meah's father, Troy Beecham who coaches the U15 Marlins.
