Schools

Narooma High one of 50-plus to enter Katrina Fanning Cup comp

By Marion Williams
Updated September 18 2023 - 8:47am, first published 8:45am
Narooma High School's U16 rugby league team has qualified for the state final of the Katrina Fanning Cup. Back row L-R: Layla Wellington Rix, Kymiah Stewart, Bella Davis, Meah Beecham, Ella Marshall, Grace Babidge and Chantelle De Hearne. Front L-R: Mariah Rotumah, Jahzarra Kincade, Claire Callaghan and Rouge Constable. Picture supplied
Narooma High School's U16 rugby league team is one of eight that will compete in the state final for the Katrina Fanning Cup.

