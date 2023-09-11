Ryan Smithers used his speed to hunt down some closeout tube time. Justin Back scored 5.33 points - a bottom turn timed well with the backwash to a tight snap high in the folding lip. In the second heat Andrew Johnson and Mark Anderson were splitting peaks. Johnson lined up a rippable section only to find Anderson's board sitting pretty right in the zone, blocking Johnson from completing his turn. Consequently, Anderson landed the only completed turn in the heat. Black held pole position for the majority of the final with a 5.13 point backside re-entry, but it was Johnson in the dying minute who picked a long right with a clean face, tearing in with three whacks to the lip. Johnson collected 7.20 points for this wave to finish in first place along with 'Wave of the Day' winner.

