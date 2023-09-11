Narooma is the latest Far South Coast surf lifesaving club to join the Gotcha4Life 24 Hour Row for Mental Health.
About 40 people turned up at the club to keep the rowing machines going from midday Saturday, September 9, to midday Sunday.
Leanne Constable, the club's secretary, said they had a wonderful start to the row with whales and dolphins making an appearance while the rowing machines were out on the deck.
"We have seen other clubs - Tathra and Pambula - doing it for the last two years and Bermagui last year.
"The money goes towards mental health programs in your local area," Ms Constable said.
She hopes that over time, members of the public and other community organisations will get involved in the row.
"It is great to use our facilities for things like this," Ms Constable said.
READ ALSO:
Brendan Constable, the club's boat captain, said they were using the 24-hour row to do some technique work with the kids.
"Hopefully it stimulates some of these young kids to get into the boat.
"We have had some good crews in the past and now we are getting some kids through who all do Nippers or Patrol," Mr Constable said.
Young people certainly put in a strong showing with two primary school pupils and a few high school students getting involved.
Some people slept at the club overnight to keep at least one rowing machine going.
"Some of the young ones, with a bit more energy," Ms Constable said.
There was a buzz in the club as the rowers pushed themselves through another gruelling session on the machines while other club members prepared salads to go with the evening's sausage sizzle.
Ms Constale said the rowing session was a great way to kick things off as they begin recruiting for the season's life savers and general nippers programs.
The club will be sending out material to members in the next few weeks so they can be signed up and have key proficiencies like First Aid refreshed for the season.
"All you need is a smile and a little time of time - or a lot of time," Ms Constable said.
"You can be out on the beach or behind the scenes.
"There is a role for everyone," she said.
Roles at the sociable and family-friendly club include administration, first aid, fundraising, event organisation, equipment maintenance and communications.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.