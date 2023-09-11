On behalf of Lifeline South Coast, I hosted one of the many Out of the Shadows walks being held across the globe on World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday, September 10.
We were blessed with glorious weather and attracted 16 people to walk together along our beautiful Narooma coastline.
To acknowledge our loss and care for those suffering from suicide, among other deep griefs, we carried a chosen shell or stone with us as we walked.
We later arranged these into a memorial cairn, with some special additions.
A few words were spoken to remember our loved ones, and to hope for better days to come for those who remain.
Accompanying one another through the tough times was a visible reality, as we walked and talked together, while enjoying the soothing balm of walking in nature.
World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with the World Health Organisation.
September 10 each year aims to focus attention on the issue, reduce stigma and raise awareness among organisations, governments, and the public, and gives a singular message that suicides are preventable.
Creating Hope Through Action was the walk's theme.
It serves as a powerful call to action and a reminder that as an alternative to suicide, we can encourage hope and strengthen prevention through our own actions.
Do you know someone who is struggling? Lifeline 13 11 44 is always available to you and your loved ones to talk things through.
They will have helpful referral points too.
As a Community Chaplain in this area, I regularly host, easy, reflective walks along the Narooma foreshore on Wednesdays fortnightly at 2pm.
Walking in a group of friendly people in a beautiful, natural environment is good for you in many ways. We extend this benefit with some appreciative wondering.
I am also available to chat with people over a coffee, in a relaxed and confidential way, to talk about their lives, particularly in the tough patches.
Contact me on 0400 299 751 or karenp@cruc.org for more information.
Reverend Karen Paull is a community chaplain with the Canberra Region Presbytery of Uniting Church in Australia.
