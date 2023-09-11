Narooma News
Sunday's walk in Narooma marked World Suicide Prevention Day

By Reverend Karen Paull
Updated September 12 2023 - 4:20pm, first published September 11 2023 - 2:58pm
People placing shells and stones for a cairn on the Out of the Shadows walk in Narooma on Sunday, September 10, to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Picture supplied
On behalf of Lifeline South Coast, I hosted one of the many Out of the Shadows walks being held across the globe on World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday, September 10.

