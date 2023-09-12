Whale watching for local winner of annual Narooma Rotary raffle

Narooma resident Trish Delaney is the winner of Narooma Rotary's whale watching raffle.
The annual raffle was drawn on Saturday, September 9, at the town wharf.
Ms Delaney wins two whale watching tickets with Narooma Charters.
Narooma Rotary president Lynn Hastings said the raffle has become an annual tradition for the club at the start of the local whale watching season and continues to attract great support from the community.
"We appreciate their ongoing support and of course that of Norm Ingersole of Narooma Charters," Ms Hastings said.
Mr Ingersole said the whales are really starting to come through now on their way to Antarctica.
"We expect to see them through to mid-November," he said.
"Visitor numbers are still slow but hopefully we'll see a lot more over the season enjoying this amazing and relaxing experience."
Proceeds from the raffle will go to the Carers' Accommodation for the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital and the Prostate Cancer Research Foundation.
"The Carers' accommodation will be a long-term community project over the next three to four years, similar to the Oncology Unit fundraising at the existing Moruya Hospital a few years ago," Ms Hastings said.
While the new hospital will be totally funded by government, carers' accommodation is a community-initiated project.
It will be for family who need to be close at hand to someone admitted to hospital.
