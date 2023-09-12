Anthony Ellis of On Track Driver Support has been an instructor for two years, following a decades long career with TAFE NSW. He describes getting a drivers license as a "right of passage".
The spectrum of students and their ability is wide, and Mr Ellis says it's his responsibility to meet each student where they are.
"They can be from absolutely new, asking which pedal does what, to somebody who is just getting prepared to go for their test," he said.
"The first thing I need to do is get them in the car so that I can assess their skill knowledge and baseline."
That's because he's always "pushing" his students to attain their goal: "towards an outcome or an achievement."
"That needs to be a point that's not going to raise anxiety, so we need a level of comfort for both me and the student," Mr Ellis said.
"I then try to give them a whole lot of positive feedback and encouragement."
He said some students have a natural ability and gift for driving, whereas for others it's not as easy, and they have to put in the extra work.
"There's no benchmark progression, everything happens at the right time for the right person," Mr Ellis said.
"I try and keep a trajectory where we're moving forward all the time, but at a pace that's going to build on the skills and knowledge we've developed previously, and step forward at a pace that's not going to put us into a place of discomfort."
That requires clear goals for each lesson, with the end goal being for a "good safe driver" who has their license.
"I'm always reinforcing that at the end of the day they're responsible and accountable for their actions on the road, and to be a good, safe road user," Mr Ellis said.
As a driving instructor, the responsibility he holds for the safety of all road users is not something that Mr Ellis takes lightly.
"I can effect everything they do in the car with regards to training and learning how to operate a machine and with the rules," he said.
"What I can't control is their attitude, and their understanding of their responsibility. And that's the one thing I work really hard on, is to give them an understanding that they need to assess where their heads at when they're in the car."
There are things that will be going on around them that the students have to manage, according to Mr Ellis. And there are also things internally, that they alone are responsible for.
"There are things that they have absolute control over that no one else can affect," Mr Ellis said.
"That would be whether they're highly agitated; euphoric; if they're in the car with their friends influencing their behaviour, and what the consequences are down the line."
Mr Ellis also teaches a safer driver course for the PCYC. It's a three-hour classroom, followed by a two-hour in-car course, that's accredited through Transport NSW.
"It's all around getting those learners ready, and making them understand the difference between being an L plate driver - where they're as safe as they will ever be in the car - and making them aware that the statistics have an almighty spike when we go into the P plate environment," he said.
The number of casualty crashes involving P plate drivers is "astronomically high" compared to the safety of drivers when they're on their L plates, according to Mr Ellis.
He says it comes down to both internal and external factors.
"How do you manage peer pressure? How do you hold your place when you've got others wanting you to do things that you know aren't right, or aren't good?" Mr Ellis said.
"And your accountability. What happens to you when something does go wrong? Who's going to be picking you up and dropping you off to work? How do you manage that loss of trust that you had with your parents?"
He said driver education was a journey that he goes on with each student.
"We're going down a path here, and you're going to get a set of skills and knowledge and experience that's going to allow you to do this [drive], so when you do it, let's make sure we're safe and that you respect other road users," Mr Ellis said.
The Bay Post/Moruya Examiner asked Mr Ellis to comment on the best method to impart knowledge around safety to a student driver.
"You need to be authentic with young people," he said.
"I'm 58 and I don't pretend to be young, but I always look for the best in people. I look for an opportunity to good with and for others, and I try to be as authentic as I can so that when I meet the young person, I suppose I have an ability to find common ground.
"If they know something about me, and they know who I am, then they can give a little bit of themselves and we can form a bit of a relationship, and that relationship is based on respect, trust and support," Mr Ellis said.
At the end of the day, as Mr Ellis points out to each of his students, he's the one sitting in the passenger seat.
"I have a brake pedal but they are taking on the responsibility not only for their own safety, but for my safety, and the safety of other road users," he said.
"So we need that relationship to be working pretty well in the car, where I am providing advice and direction, and they're listening and responding.
"I try and give a lot of honest feedback, and I try and be nurturing and supporting, but I also maintain the right to be directive as and when it's needed," Mr Ellis said.
Learning to drive? Contact Mr Ellis via his Facebook page On Track Driver Support or phone 0427 818 753.
