Another year, another highly successful and enjoyable Tailwaggers event in Narooma.
Judging by the wagging tails and tongues hanging out, the dogs agreed.
People and pooches of all shapes, sizes and ages braved the heat to support the Animal Welfare League NSW - Eurobodalla branch's annual fundraiser.
Chef and TV/radio presenter Paul West kept the crowd entertained although he said judging the dog prizes had put him to the test.
READ ALSO:
As always picking the happiest dog on the day was not easy but 11-month old Riley from Beauty Point was a popular choice.
Riley had been desexed 10 days earlier and his joy and enthusiasm at being back in the thick of it with dogs and people were unmissable.
Clare Hooper, branch president, was delighted by the support the event received, from those who donated prizes through to those who bought raffle tickets, registered for the walk and joined the huge car boot sale.
"People were amazing, giving us money to register for the walk even though they knew they weren't going to do it because of the heat," Ms Hooper said.
Coincidentally, all three winners of the raffle were from Moruya.
The dog prizes went to Riley (happiest), George (biggest), Mia (smallest), Dusty (best mixed breed) and Blue Roan Cocker Spaniel Lacey for best pure bred dog.
Luffy, dressed as Anna, and her young owner, Charlotte, dressed as Elsa from the film Frozen, won the fancy dress prize.
Given the heat and lack of shade the game of musical chairs was played at a cracking pace with Lolly and her owner Bryony battling it out to the end.
Staff from Montague Vets had a stall as did Eurobodalla Shire Council and rangers Phil and Mitchell joined the walk.
Phil walked with his own dog while Mitchell brought a gorgeous two-year old Australian Kelpie who is ready for adoption after two weeks in the pound.
If you are interested in rehoming her please contact Council's rangers on 4474 1019 or drop by to their customer service centre on the corner of Campbell and Vulcan Streets, Moruya.
Ms Hooper was very pleased that three of the dogs she has re-homed this year - Archie, Indie and Lzzie - joined the walk.
She thanked Paul West for leading the walk and being judge and MC of the ring events and of course all her wonderful supporters who have made Tailwaggers the wonderful event that it is for the last 20 years.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.