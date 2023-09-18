Gold was discovered on a beach north of Bermagui on September 17, 1880.
Two old prospectors at Montreal Goldfield could not help but shout Eureka when they were handed a gold bar weighing one kilogram and worth $100,000 to mark the 143rd anniversary on Sunday, September 17.
The ingot made a surprise appearance at the site of the colonial era goldfield on the Sapphire Coast where Chris Franks and Judi Hearn have been volunteers for the past 30-years.
"One gold bar is quite heavy and to hold it in your hand puts into perspective how the equivalent of more than 250 gold bars were found during the gold rush here from 1880 to 1883," Chris said.
A resident who loaned the bar said he will donate it as a reward if the police ever solve the Bermagui mystery when five men including the government surveyor disappeared just three weeks into the gold rush.
"This is one of Australia's oldest murder mysteries that has confounded super sleuths around the country," Chris said.
"The Scotland Yard reward of 300-pounds is still on offer to super sleuths who can solve this case."
The theory that government surveyor Lamont Young was murdered along with four others because of gold they had in their possession after being on the goldfield for only a few hours has always bamboozled criminologists.
Judi Hearn said the disappearance of the five men and the discovery of the boat they allegedly travelled in together to the aptly named Mystery Bay is where the investigation trail went cold 143 years ago.
Another clue for sleuths is that Lamont Young was also tasked with possibly revoking some timber leases located near the goldfield where 2000 desperate diggers jostled for instant riches with only crude hand tools.
Judy said a crime scene was established at nearby Mystery Bay where a boat was found abandoned along with Lamont Young's property.
Nobody was ever charged with murder although there were many suspects with a range of motives.
It was assumed by police in 1880 that the five men were killed because of the gold they allegedly possessed, but three of the men were only farmers and fishermen, and their relationship with Lamont Young and his assistant is unknown or assumed.
Montreal Goldfield is Australia's only alluvial gold deposit.
It was created 95 million years ago when Mount Gulaga erupted as a volcano, literally spewing a river of gold ore all the way to the beach seven kilometres north of Bermagui.
