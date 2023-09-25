Narooma News
Health

Ready to discuss your heart health? Head to the Narooma Heart Support Australia support sessions

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 26 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 5:00am
Heart Support Australia is inviting the Narooma community to free heart health discussions each month at the Narooma Club. Picture via Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash
Heart Support Australia has partnered with Narooma man Dan Field to launch ongoing peer support sessions for the Narooma community.

