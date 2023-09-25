Heart Support Australia has partnered with Narooma man Dan Field to launch ongoing peer support sessions for the Narooma community.
The meetings are designed to offer a safe, relaxed space for people who have recently experienced a heart event or are undergoing rehabilitation.
Heart Support Australia (HSA) recently launched a similar group in Moruya, which saw attendees openly discuss their heart history and experiences with cardiologists and other health services.
According to the 2021 Census, heart disease accounts for over six per cent of long-term health conditions in Narooma which is above the national average of 3.9 per cent. The town's median age is s58, which may indicate that more people in the community can expect to experience heart-related conditions as the population ages.
Mr Field, who led the first Narooma support session on Thursday, September 21, suffered a heart attack when he was 66.
"About a month before my heart event I started noticing I was out of breath easier," he said, "I also noticed pain in my chest".
"Then one day my heart rate dramatically dropped it was 40 beats a minute, then 30."
He was hospitalised and had a quadruple bypass and valve replaced.
He said when he heard HSA was looking to start up a peer support group in the region, he felt eager to share his experience and offer support to others who had similar scares.
"I want to make a difference for others in our community who have been through some form of heart trauma."
A spokesperson from HSA said the free peer support sessions have a dedicated education segment and professional health specialists are invited to speak at each meeting.
HSA CEO Dr Christian Verdicchio said the recent COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected heart-related conditions experienced by many Australians.
"Unfortunately, far too often when people are diagnosed with or undergo treatment for a heart condition, they don't have ongoing support and that can be incredibly isolating," he said.
"Our support groups are designed to ensure that our patients are staying on the path to a healthier life by making it known to them that they are not alone."
The Narooma HSA sessions will be held on the third Thursday each month at Club Narooma. The next session will be held on Thursday, October 19.
To learn more or register interest for the sessions, contact Mr Field at (02) 4473 7055 or email danfield57@skymesh.com.au.
