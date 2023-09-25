Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Long Beach to turn pink as Jude Rafferty fundraises for Becky Barney Nurse Scholarship

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated September 26 2023 - 12:41pm, first published September 25 2023 - 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Becky Barney (left) and Jude Rafferty travelled around Australia, living life to the fullest despite Becky's breast cancer diagnosis in 1996. Picture supplied
Becky Barney (left) and Jude Rafferty travelled around Australia, living life to the fullest despite Becky's breast cancer diagnosis in 1996. Picture supplied

This October, pink is officially "in".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.