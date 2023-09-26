UPDATE, 3.30PM:
After almost a full day of searching and widespread community callouts, an entangled adult humpback whale has not been spotted since it was first discovered off Depot Beach and later, South Durras, on Monday, September 25.
Secretary of ORRCA Rescue Jessica Fox said skippers saw the whale, which was moving slowly with rope and white buoys around its body, about 4.5 nautical miles offshore.
"It could now be near Dalmeny or Narooma, but being a wild animal, its course can change at any moment," she said.
She said the mammal's slow movements might indicate it is experiencing discomfort "at the very least".
Ms Fox said they could not yet determine whether the whale had been injured.
She urged people to call the ORRCA Rescue Hotline on (02) 9415 3333 if they spot the whale.
"Calling the ORRCA hotline gives it the best chance of survival," she said.
She said the ORRCA team would be on the lookout at vantage points in Tathra, Bermagui, Merimbula, Eden, Green Cape and Gabo Island this week.
"We don't expect it to get down towards southern regions until Wednesday or Thursday," she said.
"But it could go closer in to shore to rest, or it could push further off the coast."
Ms Fox said it was important people remembered that exclusion zones exist around the species.
All watercraft and drones must stay at last 100 metres away from a whale, or 300 metres if a calf is present.
READ MORE:
ORIGINAL STORY
South Coast residents are being urged to "keep an eye out" for a humpback whale that is entangled in trailing rope.
The whale was first reported to the ORRCA Rescue Hotline on Monday, when it was spotted off Depot Beach.
The whale was last spotted travelling south at South Durras at 2.50pm on Monday.
Four white buoys remain attached to the rope entangling the whale. It is not yet clear whether the whale is injured.
The team at ORRCA estimates the mammal would have travelled between Dalmeny and Merimbula at about 7.30am on Tuesday, September 26.
The spotting comes as humpbacks are in their "changeover" of migration season and many whales are travelling north and south along the coast, according to ORRCA.
The volunteer rescue group said they will be heading out to various vantage points to keep tracking the whale, but more help is needed.
The team asks the South Coast community to report any entanglement sightings to the hotline, (02) 9415 3333.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service Large Whale Disentanglement Teams are on standby to help the marine mammal.
ORRCA asks if the whale is spotted, record a photo or video and note the GPS location.
Humpback whales, from May to November each year, make the annual migration from Antarctic waters to Queensland to calve.
