From Batemans Bay to Galway: Gerard 'Doody' Dennis competes alongside world's best oyster shuckers

Megan McClelland
Megan McClelland
Updated October 24 2023 - 10:03am, first published October 23 2023 - 11:00am
Gerard 'Doody' Dennis from Batemans Bay expertly shucked 30 European flat oysters in the World Oyster Opening Championships in Galway, Ireland. Picture via Narooma Oyster Festival/Facebook
As Gamilaroi man Gerard 'Doody' Dennis was opening 30 European flat oysters as fast as he possibly could alongside five of the world's best shuckers, it wasn't the bright lights, deafening crowd or frustratingly foreign oysters that caught his attention - it was the sound of someone yelling, "Go Australia!"

