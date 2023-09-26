Narooma News
Traffic changes expected as South Batemans Bay Link Road nears completion

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 26 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:16pm
Traffic conditions are expected to change again at the South Batemans Bay Link Road construction site from Wednesday, September 27 as the project nears completion. Picture file
Traffic conditions are expected to change at the South Batemans Bay Link Road construction site from Wednesday, September 27.

