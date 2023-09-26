Traffic conditions are expected to change at the South Batemans Bay Link Road construction site from Wednesday, September 27.
Northbound and southbound lanes on the Princes Highway will be moved from Wednesday for construction on the new roundabout to continue.
The new alignment will see traffic move to either side of the central island of the new roundabout until work is completed.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the project is expected to be completed by late 2023.
They said intermittent closures of up to five minutes will be required from September 27 between 8am and 4pm on weekdays.
A reduced speed limit of 60km/h will continue until completion. Transport for NSW said drivers should allow additional travel time.
Transport for NSW thanked motorists for their patience during the works.
Learn more about the South Batemans Bay Link Road project at transport.nsw.gov.au.
Stay up to date with the latest traffic updates from livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.