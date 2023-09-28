Fisheries Officers across the state will be joining forces for NSW Department of Primary Industries' (DPI) newly launched Operation Alpha Delta, starting this October long weekend on the NSW South Coast.
NSW DPI deputy director general Sean Sloan said the mission of Operation Alpha Delta is to detect, disrupt and report illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activity on the NSW south coast.
"Over the last few years, we have seen a dramatic increase in diving for lobsters and abalone on the South Coast, with more and more participants emerging each year," Mr Sloan said.
"This has also coincided with an increase in land-based rock fishing and intertidal collecting.
"While the majority of recreational anglers support recreational bag and size limits, there are those who intentionally set out to break the rules and whose actions impact heavily on the sustainability of our fisheries resources.
"Operation Alpha Delta objectives are to conduct high profile and overt operations to reduce the risk to the fisheries resource through increasing awareness and fostering compliant behaviour through education and engagement. It also aims to reduce inadvertent, opportunistic, and intentional offending through compliance monitoring and enforcing fisheries laws," Mr Sloan said.
"Fisheries officers will target from Shoalhaven in the north down to the Victorian border in the south. In addition, fisheries officers will be out across the state this spring and summer ensuring fishers are following the rules to help safeguard our fish stocks for current and future generations."
READ MORE:
Two of the five keystone marine parks in the NSW marine estate, Jervis Bay Marine Park and Batemans Marine Park will also be targeted.
Mr Sloan said daily bag and possession limits have been established to ensure that recreational fishers can share the resource and lawfully take a reasonable number of each species.
Minimum size limits are prescribed for some species to minimise the risk to fish stocks by ensuring enough adult fish to maintain sustainable populations.
Removing fish from the fisheries resource before they have a chance to breed can detrimentally affect the sustainability of fish stocks for future generations.
"This summer if you are out and about and enjoying the opportunity to fish or collect on our beautiful South Coast of NSW, please make sure you know your fish bag and size limits, protected species and our marine park sanctuary zones where fishing is prohibited and don't forget to get a fishing licence."
The public is encouraged to report illegal or suspect illegal fishing activity to the Fishers Watch Phoneline on 1800 043 536 or report it online via the form at: https://fal.cn/3gJWh
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.