Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Operation Alpha Delta to target illegal fishing activity on south coast

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 3 2023 - 3:44pm, first published September 28 2023 - 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fisheries officers will be targeting illegal fishers on the south coast.
Fisheries officers will be targeting illegal fishers on the south coast.

Fisheries Officers across the state will be joining forces for NSW Department of Primary Industries' (DPI) newly launched Operation Alpha Delta, starting this October long weekend on the NSW South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.