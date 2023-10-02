Narooma News
Entangled humpback whale rescued by Sea World Foundation research team near Eden NSW

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated October 3 2023 - 3:38pm, first published October 2 2023 - 11:04am
A large humpback whale tangled in rope and chain has had a fortunate rescue at the hands of a small team from the Sea World Foundation.

