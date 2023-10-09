Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Special Report

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare shows increase in prostate cancer deaths

By Damian McGill
Updated October 10 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Sill and Allan Brook believe you can never ask too many questions when it comes to getting advice on prostate cancer.
Peter Sill and Allan Brook believe you can never ask too many questions when it comes to getting advice on prostate cancer.

The data concerning the increase of Australian men dying from prostate cancer is shocking and men everywhere need to be aware of this rise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.