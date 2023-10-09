Born in Bega District Hospital on November 1955, to William and Nancy Dudley, Bill first lived at Narooma's Police residence with his three siblings, Elaine, David and Nanette.
Bill was industrious in his teens and had a lawn mowing run in town.
This was how he met Ted Street (of Streets Ice-cream) and upgraded from mowing lawns to chauffeuring Mr Street to various appointments along the coast up to Sydney.
In his 20s Bill worked at Narooma Ex-Serviceman's Club which at that time was the hub of town.
He was responsible for the entertainment including organising Little Pattie, Cole Joye and many others.
At 23 he married Kerrie Jefferies and had two children Mark and Brad who they raised in Kianga.
Bill's love of the Narooma community saw him heavily involved in it over the last 50 years.
He was a member of the Narooma RFS, president of the Narooma Sport and Game Fishing Club in the 1980s, and president of the Narooma APEX Club that was involved in numerous volunteer projects including the construction of the replica Montague Island lighthouse at the old Narooma Information Centre.
Bill was a member of the Narooma Lions Club and was often armed with a tong over the BBQ at many community fundraising events.
Although not known for his sporting ability he was still involved on the Narooma Devils Rugby League Football committee and previously sponsored the Narooma Lions Junior Australian Rules.
As a Freemason, he was an active member of Lodge Narooma.
Having an interest in tourism and showing the beauty of Narooma, Bill was responsible for bringing the vessel now known as the Wagonga Princess to town and ran a successful scenic cruise business on the local waterway for many years.
He had a love of the estuary and made many vessels including houseboats and BBQ boats that are still on the inlet today.
Passionate about local history, Bill loved to share his knowledge with anyone interested and the Narooma Historical Society invited him to be a guest speaker.
He was often at Lynch's Hotel pointing at old black and white photos and rattling off the names and localities of each image.
In his own time and expense Bill regularly mowed and cared for the original Wagonga township cemetery situated in bushland at the back of the inlet.
In later years he contributed to the Narooma News with articles about local people, places and things he thought worth sharing.
Bill liked to end the day on his farm sitting around the fire having a beer with family and friends.
Bill's family invites anyone who wishes to farewell Bill in an informal service at 11am Friday, October 13, at 360 Riverview Road, North Narooma.
As a tribute to Bill and his fashion sense please wear your favourite flannelette shirt on the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.