Nature Coast Marine Group (NCMG) Eurobodalla is collaborating on a project for Narooma High School students to monitor the impacts of climate change on Wagonga Inlet.
It is holding a seagrass and oyster restoration-themed movie night at Narooma Surf Lifesaving Club on Saturday, October 28, to raise funds to buy an AusOcean buoy.
Dane Wilmott, president of NCMG Eurobodalla, said the AusOcean buoys will enable the school's marine science students to measure and monitor the impacts of climate change and overall health of the inlet.
READ ALSO:
Marine science students from local high schools will be able to take readings from the buoy that measure the water's temperature, salinity and ocean acidity, all indicators of climate change.
"We hope to install this as part of the school curriculum because it is very important that we monitor this closely," Mr Wilmott said.
"The South Coast is a hot spot for climate change because of the warming of the East Australian Current.
"Over the last 20 years, it has already risen by four degrees, on average, in some places."
The students will also track the growth of seagrass in the inlet.
"It is key habitat for a whole range of marine species so it is very important we have healthy seagrass beds," he said.
The students will also monitor the health of oysters and the inlet more generally.
We continue to advocate for marine conservation more broadly, helping government with marine sanctuaries and educating people on issues like urchin barrens.- Dane Wilmott, president, Nature Coast Marine Group Eurobodalla
Mr Wilmott said they hope to get all the local high schools involved including Moruya and Bega.
"We want to make it as accessible as possible."
They also hope to install buoys in other places like Broulee and Tathra or Merimbula.
"We hope to expand this project and that it will be ongoing," he said.
The AusOcean buoys cost $3000.
Mr Wilmott said the Department of Education and Bournda Environmental Education Centre are helping with the funding.
OzFish is also working on the project and has supplied some funds from NSW Recreational Fishing Trust.
The fundraising movie night will screen a few short- and medium-length films about local and worldwide initiatives with talks between outlining some of the projects in which NCMG is involved.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for children over 12 and $40 for a family of two parents and two or more children. Booking fees apply.
Entry is free for children under 12 but a ticket is required.
The screening runs from 5.30-8.30pm.
Kangaroo, vegetarian and vegan dinner will be available for $10 and drinks by donation.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.