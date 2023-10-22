Narooma News
Nature Coast Marine Group, Narooma High to monitor Wagonga Inlet

By Marion Williams
Updated October 24 2023 - 10:08am, first published October 23 2023 - 10:30am
Some members of Nature Coast Marine Group Eurobodalla. On the last Sunday of every month they hold a one-hour Tidie clean up of the Eurobodalla's shoreline. Check ncmg.org.au for details. Picture supplied
Nature Coast Marine Group (NCMG) Eurobodalla is collaborating on a project for Narooma High School students to monitor the impacts of climate change on Wagonga Inlet.

