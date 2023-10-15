The excitement and anticipation were palpable as seven 'students' were welcomed to the Narooma Community Men's Shed on Thursday, October 12.
A good crowd of shed members turned out to welcome the seven people who were about to start their first Woodworking for Mental Health class.
The free two-hour classes target those doing it tough who could benefit from greater connectivity to the community.
The initiative is based on shed members' own experience of the benefits of woodworking,
Only one student, David Butler of Dalmeny, is male.
David Trickett, the shed's president, and Tony Burrett, the shed's grant officer, said the students were there to enjoy themselves.
Eurobodalla Shire Mayor Mat Hatcher thanked the students for putting up their hand to come along.
The course of six weekly classes was made possible through a $14,958 ClubGRANT from Narooma Sporting & Services Club (Club Narooma ) and Narooma Golf Club.
Club Narooma CEO, Brendan Matters was also there to welcome the students.
"We get a lot out of seeing people socialising and we are really happy to be part of it," Mr Matters said.
Shed member Dick Nagel, who with Harry Hammond, will be teaching the class, asked the students why they had wanted to do the course.
For Alana Baker it was all about the interaction, as well as relearning some of the woodwork skills she had been taught in Year 7.
Kim Atkins of Tilba "wanted to come here and become part of this initiative because I think it is great".
Gaye Tuckwell said she was there for the socialising element, along with learning something about woodwork.
Jen Houghton's husband has passed away so she wanted to learn to use some tools so that she can do things for herself, including fixing and mending things.
Wendy Ezendam was keen to learn to use tools confidently.
Sue Dickson of Quaama was the first to apply after she heard Mr Burrett being interviewed on the radio and learnt that they had women members.
She stood out from the others because she had done quite a bit of renovation work in the past and wanted to acquire some specific skills.
"I want to learn about jointing, wood turning and using a router," she said.
Mr Nagel told the students they would probably find the classes "heavy going on your concentration".
