"I just can't believe we've been shortlisted."
Surf Beach film director Isabel Darling is proud to be among the finalists of the Walkley Documentary Award - which recognise and reward excellence in journalism - for her film The Carnival.
The film captures the intimate moments of a six-generation carnival family, the Bells, as they fight to keep Australia's oldest show running and on the road, and ultimately keep their legacy alive.
Ms Darling spent seven years filming The Carnival with the Bells, beginning in late 2015, and is happy they are able to enjoy the result of their work.
"It's so rewarding. It's so validating after so many years," she said.
"I think that because of the duration and the scope of the work, being involved in it for so long and catching up with the family repeatedly over seven years, I think that's probably added to why we've been selected as nominees.
"I think people can recognise that we stuck at it and now we get to enjoy things like this."
The Carnival premiered in June at the 2023 Sydney Film Festival, with three screenings.
Since then, it has been shown at the Melbourne Film Festival and CinefestOZ, and has been travelling around Australia with the Travelling Film Festival.
"We're in the process of entering international festivals in Europe, Asia and North America," Ms Darling told the Bay Post/Moruya Examiner.
"It's just been a lot of fun. Getting to talk to people that see the film and hear their feedback, and also doing lots of Q and A's around the country.
"That's so rewarding in itself. To hear what people are interested in what aspects touched them in the film, what affected them and also what they're left with. The things that connect with them personally. It's really cool."
Predominantly shot in Ms Darling's hometown of Batemans Bay, The Carnival will soon be hosting a premiere of the film - date to be announced.
"We can't wait to show it in Batemans Bay," said Ms Darling. "It's so special.
"I've been thinking about this premiere for years and years.
"We'll have some casts and our characters there on the night. I just can't wait for the local people to to come and watch it."
Until then, Ms Darling and fellow producer Tom Zubrycki, will be eagerly awaiting to hear the results of The Walkley Awards.
The other finalists for the Walkley Documentary Award are the teams behind The Dark Emu Story and The Australian Wars.
Ms Darling said it was incredibly exciting to be shortlisted among such great company for "arguably the most prestigious award in the country".
The Walkley Award winners will be announced at a gala dinner at the ICC in Sydney on Thursday, November 23.
