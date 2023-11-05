Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Narooma Boats Afloat Festival returns November 17-19

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 7 2023 - 10:45am, first published November 6 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steamboat I K Brunell took out the prestigious Malcolm McKay Award for Best Boat in 2022. Picture supplied
Steamboat I K Brunell took out the prestigious Malcolm McKay Award for Best Boat in 2022. Picture supplied

The wonderful water spectacle that is the Narooma Boats Afloat Festival is just around the corner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.