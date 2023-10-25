Recent communication about a proposed operational change at Camel Rock Brewery, Bar and Grill has led Beauty Point residents to speak out about the brewery's noisy live music.
Since the brewery opened at the BIG4 Wallaga Lake Holiday Park in 2017, residents said that many households in the once serene neighbourhood have regularly endured loud live music and trivia and bingo sessions.
The area's topography - a natural amphitheatre - directs the noise towards Beauty Point.
On August 4, the brewery applied to the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) to extend the area where alcohol can be served and consumed by patrons.
Due to limitations of the application form, the handful of households that received notification read it as being for extended operating hours and increasing the number of patrons to 250.
They now understand that the applications only seek to increase the boundaries where alcohol may be served and consumed.
Michelle Halemai, area manager of Hampshire Holidays, the holiday park's owner, said the brewery is licensed to open until midnight six days a week and serve 250 patrons.
She said it has chosen to open shorter hours out of consideration for its guests and residential neighbours and does not intend changing that.
"We don't want to disturb our guests as that would be shooting ourselves in the foot.
"Retirees and families are our bread and butter," Ms Halemai said.
Ms Halemai said they built a small stage two years ago to help reduce noise and directed the speakers away from Beauty Point.
She said they regularly take decibel readings to ensure they comply with the licence although residents said they had never seen the decibels being checked on the park's boundary.
Residents said the stage had not helped reduce noise levels and they can hear the music and game sessions inside their homes with doors and windows closed.
Many within the Beauty Point community find the brewery's live music and other entertainment noise , at times, to be intrusive and excessive.- Peter Storey, Beauty Point resident
Residents worry that the expanded drinking area will increase music noise and create a new source of noise from people using the area.
Beauty Point resident Peter Storey said when the brewery opened, live music was not part of the operation.
"Once it started though it has grown exponentially," Mr Storey said.
Many of us here feel that live music has no place in a residential setting. It's just wrong. If they can't contain it, they shouldn't play it.- John Fladun, Beauty Point resident
As well as lodging their concerns with the ILGA, some residents have written to Bega Valley Shire Council about the noise.
They perceive the clause about noise levels in the brewery's original development application has not been observed or enforced.
BVSC said it is investigating the situation.
ILGA said it does not comment on individual venues or applications it may receive.
