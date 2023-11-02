Narooma News
Million-dollar Lotto win for South Coast man: 'I don't know whether to cheer, laugh or cry'

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 7 2023 - 10:47am, first published November 2 2023 - 12:13pm
A Narooma man who has been playing the same special numbers for over 25 years has been left in shock after they won him more than $1.3million in the weekend's Saturday Lotto draw.

