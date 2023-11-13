Narooma News
Strong showing for Remembrance Day service in Narooma

By Marion Williams
Updated November 14 2023 - 8:57am, first published November 13 2023 - 12:34pm
Most of the large crowd stayed out of the sun at the Remembrance Day service in Narooma. Picture by Marion Williams
With community awareness growing, a big crowd attended Narooma's Remembrance Day service.

