Mystery and mixed opinions on proposed Mystery Bay telecommunications tower

Some confusion and controversy surround a proposed 30-metre telecommunications tower at Mystery Bay.
Community consultation by the proponent Waveconn has been limited and Telstra already has federal government funding for a different solution to Mystery Bay's black spot problem.
On October 25, Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain, who made an election commitment to fix the issue, confirmed at a community meeting that Telstra had received a grant to install a small cell network to improve Mystery Bay's poor mobile phone reception.
Telstra will install small box-like antennas on poles after dismissing a tower solution as being inappropriate for Mystery Bay.
On November 6 a handful of residents received notification from Waveconn, a telecommunications infrastructure developer, of a proposed telecommunications tower at 33 Mystery Bay Road.
It was largely unknown by the wider community.
Residents had until November 29 to lodge submissions.
However, Laurence Babington, who is strongly opposed to the tower, secured a week's extension.
Chris Hayes, planning manager at Waveconn, said it is required to provide specific information to residents in the "nearby vicinity", place a notice in the newspaper, communicate with Eurobodalla Council and federal and state members and have a notice at the site but is not required to hold public meetings.
Mr Hayes said the draft consultation plan sent to council asked for its feedback but council never responded.
We won't build a tower until a carrier confirms it wants to put its equipment on it. No carrier has currently committed to this Mystery Bay site. If the Telstra small cells do a great job our tower may never get built.- Chris Hayes, planning manager, Waveconn.
Mr Babington said Merrimans Local Aboriginal Land Council should have been notified because Mystery Bay has cultural and environmental significance.
"We own and maintain mobile phone towers for carriers [like Telstra or Optus] to put their equipment on," Mr Hayes said.
Much of its work is pre-emptive.
"We look at the network across Australia for where coverage is deficient," he said.
When selecting a site Waveconn must find someone willing to have a tower on their property, the property must meet any appropriate environment and planning regulations and, most importantly, be appropriately located to the area that needs coverage.
"The site will ensure improved coverage to Corunna Point, Mystery Bay and motorists on the highway.
"That specific site has also been chosen because of the significant stand of vegetation to screen it and to block its view from some directions," Mr Hayes said.
Waveconn's proposal does not require council approval, only a complying development certificate from a private certifier.
Mystery Bay resident Mark Stubbings confirmed that was correct with council's planning and sustainability services director Lindsay Usher.
Mr Hayes said Waveconn's proposal covers a significantly larger area than Telstra's which is very specific to the area and only covers a few hundred metres.
"There is still a need for fixed phone and internet but nowadays it is more important to have mobile, especially in emergencies and in rural areas.
"A lot of the stories I hear are that people can't receive early warning notifications or call an ambulance," Mr Hayes said.
He said Waveconn acquires suitable sites "however we don't build the tower until a carrier confirms its interest so there is a chance this tower will never be built".
I am hearing much more people being against the tower proposal than supporting it, particularly as we already have a lower key solution proposed by Telstra.- Mark Stubbings, overseeing telecommunications coverage for the Tilba District Chamber of Commerce strategic plan.
Mr Stubbings has been working with Telstra since 2018 to solve the Mystery Bay mobile black spot problem, an important issue in Tilba District Chamber of Commerce's strategic plan.
He has been assured by Telstra that its small cell network will work so "why would another carrier come into the area if the federal MP and Communications department is supporting Telstra's solution which does not have the visual blight of a tower"?
"If Telstra doesn't solve the problem, the Waveconn tower provides a potential back-up, so it is good to have this proposal," Mr Stubbings said.
