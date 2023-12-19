Did you know Marine Rescue Narooma helps in so many other ways?

Marine Rescue Narooma serves the community in more ways than rescuing distressed boaters and helping with searches.
The helipad adjacent to its base is used by National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to take people like scientists to Barunguba Montague Island and it is used to drop off and pick up Rural Fire Service personnel.
The helipad is invaluable in medical emergencies.
Unit commander John Lundy said Toll/Westpac rescue helicopters use it and ambulances bring people to the helipad to fly them to Canberra Hospital.
Every year Marine Rescue Narooma does disentanglement training with NPWS so it can rescue marine creatures.
It works closely with the Bermagui group, as well as the surf lifesaving clubs (SLSC) in Narooma and Bermagui and had combined training in late November.
"There have been occasions when it isn't our vessel that goes out because the distressed boat is so close to the bar and because of the swell," Mr Lundy said.
"Sometimes the SLSC can assist with their inflatable rescue boats.
"On occasions members of the public such as commercial fishers have assisted."
Mr Lundy said during the Black Summer bushfires their base was one of the very few places in Narooma with outside communications.
"A lot of people had to leave and came up here and we allowed them to use the kitchen and bathroom facilities," he said.
If you are keen to get involved, Marine Rescue Narooma always welcomes new volunteers.
Fundraising is a big part of the role with fuel being the biggest expense.
Its two boats use the most expensive fuel and the larger one takes 400 litres so they are very grateful to IGA Dalmeny for discounted fuel.
The group also appreciate it when rescued boaters offer to make a contribution.
To help raise funds it is selling raffles for meat and seafood trays at Lynch's on Friday evenings and, during January, at Club Narooma as well.
It has applied for a grant to fix up the kitchen and bathroom at the base, paint inside and out and convert one entry into a clear front entrance so that people do not walk into the radio room during an incident.
Mr Lundy's three key messages for safe boating this summer are to always log on and off with Marine Rescue Narooma, always wear a life jacket and make sure the vessel is maintained.
"Most of our jobs are vessels that break down."
