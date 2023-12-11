Blue Christmas service in Narooma for people grieving

Sadly, Christmas is not a time of love, joy, peace and goodwill for everyone.
Christmas can be a hard time for those who are experiencing loss.
Losing someone special from our celebrations is painfully real at Christmas time.
However, the loss of a familiar home, job, pet, our health, or even grief over the changed state of the world, can also cause us to not feel so merry.
Even losses that are years old can become acute at this festive time of year.
That is why community chaplain Reverend Karen Paull is introducing a new service this year to help people acknowledge their losses and move forward with hope for the future.
All are invited to 'A Christmas Service to Remember and to Hope'.
It is not just for regular church folk, although they are most welcome too.
A peaceful, contemporary service can be anticipated.
There will be provision for each person to light a candle of remembrance and to place a flower of hope.
A light supper will be served in the hall to the rear of the Church afterwards.
A Christmas Service to Remember and to Hope will be held on Tuesday, December 19, from 7 to 8pm.
It will be held at Narooma Uniting Church, 134 Wagonga Street, Narooma (next to the water tower).
Queries to 4476 2024 or 0400 299 751
If you would prefer to talk one-on-one about what is challenging for you, Reverend Paull, a trained Disaster Recovery Chaplain and Uniting Church Minister, can be contacted via the numbers above to arrange a talk over a coffee or a stroll, if that is more your style.
She is sponsored by the Uniting Church to be freely available to the community.
