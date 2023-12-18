Narooma two-year-old cancer survivor's dream to meet the Wiggles comes true

Two-year old Harry's dream came true when he got to meet his idols the Wiggles.
Harry, whose family live in Narooma, was diagnosed with paediatric brain cancer when he was five weeks old.
He underwent 72 weeks of intensive chemotherapy.
In June 2023, he rang the bell at the Kids Cancer Centre at Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick to officially mark the end of his cancer treatment.
Six months later, on December 16, the Starlight Foundation and Qudos Bank Arena arranged for Harry to meet his idols in Sydney.
His mother Emma said Harry was in and out of hospital for two years, had multiple surgeries and weekly chemotherapy.
Every week she drove Harry six hours for the treatment in Sydney where they stayed at least one night.
Emma has missed time with Harry's older brothers, Jack and Tom, missed their birthdays and milestones such as first days at school.
Harry's father Adam stayed at home to give Jack and Tom a routine of preschool and school while juggling work.
Adam said it was very hard to see Harry go through such a tough time so young and not to know anything different.
Emma said the Wiggles was a big part of Harry's hospital journey as he spent days in a hospital bed unable to do anything else.
"The Wiggles would keep him happy, listening to the music and watching the videos."
Emma and hospital staff were even able to distract Harry with the Wiggles while he underwent some procedures, eliminating the need for a general anaesthetic.
Emma said when they are driving they barely get to the end of their street before Harry is calling out for Wiggles music to be played.
"It is the sound track to our daily lives," she said.
Speaking a few days before the family travelled to Sydney to see the Wiggles, Adam said when they were first approached by the Starlight Foundation they were taken aback and so humbled to be part of something that is so giving and generous.
"It means a lot to us as a family and to Harry.
"We are happy because we can see the impact it is going to have on Harry," he said.
Emma said they had missed out on so much while Harry was being treated.
"Having this time to do something that brings so much joy to Harry and his brothers - there is nothing better."
