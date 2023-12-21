NSW government gives Bermagui CWA $200,000 for seniors' affordable housing

The long-held vision of Bermagui & District Country Women's Association to build two more new affordable housing units for seniors has become a reality.
Some 20 years ago, Bermagui resident Florence Froggett made a very generous bequest to the CWA branch which was invested with an aim to increase the availability of affordable housing for seniors.
Combined with squirrelling away other funds that came their way, by November 2022, they had $500,000.
On Thursday, December 21, Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland honoured his election commitment, shaking hands with Bermagui CWA president Paula Rumble as he confirmed the branch would receive $200,000.
The funds came from the NSW government's $37.2million Local Small Commitments Allocation Program.
He said it had been an easy decision to make, partly because housing has such a bearing on people's health and wellbeing and partly because of the work the branch had done.
"When you come with a plan and the land and the money you already had it really was something that didn't require great analysis," Dr Holland said.
Ms Rumble said the branch was very grateful for the funding.
"Without it, we would not have been confident to go ahead," she said.
Many Bermagui people who are not members of the CWA think it is a good project and are supporting it.- Cath Renwick, CWA Bermagui
Dr Holland said during his election campaign the elderly had not been as vocal about their needs around housing healthcare and transport as other groups yet Bega electorate has NSW's third-eldest population.
The units are well-designed, energy-efficient and well-located within easy access of shops.
Bega Valley Shire councillor Helen O'Neil said the units keep people active because they can walk everywhere.
Local builder Get Smart Constructions has started work at 8 Corunna Street in Bermagui and should be complete by spring 2024.
The branch has provided and managed four affordable social housing units since 1981.
It uses the extremely modest rent to pay rates and maintenance costs so needed to raise funds by other means to build two new units.
However, due to cost increases in building materials, the branch needs to raise an estimated $80,000 more to have the units ready for occupation.
It hopes that residents who have already been so generous and visitors will support the final fundraising push for this very worthwhile project.
In 2024 they will be inviting the public to join them for a fabulous autumn garden tea party, buy a raffle ticket, bid for a beautiful art of work and Fund a Fitting by donating the cost of fixtures like sinks, taps and light fittings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.