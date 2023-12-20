DA submitted for five apartments with sea views in Noorooma Cres, Narooma

A development application (DA) has been lodged for five three-storey chalet-style apartments in Narooma.
The apartments step down the slope of the site at 3 Noorooma Crescent.
The architect, Fred Kasparek of Kasparek Architects in the ACT, said the apartments have "spectacular views to the north and the coast".
Mr Kasparek said to take advantage of the views, the apartments have an unusual design, with the living area on the second floor and most of the bedrooms on the first floor.
The top floor also has a kitchen, pantry, powder room, fourth bedroom and a balcony.
Each apartment will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and balcony on the first floor.
Double car garaging is on the ground floor, along with a bathroom/laundry, lift and stairs.
The apartments will be fitted out with Smeg appliances, Grohe taps, granite bench tops, ceramic floor tiles and timber decks.
Mr Kasparek said the apartments are very large.
According to documents lodged with Eurobodalla Shire Council, they range in size from 192 to 198 square metres with balconies around 28 square metres.
The site is zoned R3 - medium density residential - and almost 32 percent of the site will be landscaped.
The estimated cost of the development is $3.504million.
The applicant is Manor Developments.
The DA was accepted by council on Tuesday, December 19.
Submissions close on January 23, 2024.
The existing dwelling on the site will be demolished.
The property at 3 Noorooma Crescent last traded in September 2021 at $1.8million.
Other developments for medium-density housing are before council awaiting approval.
One is for a $16.3million development at 123 Wagonga Street and 121 Campbell Street where a fenced-off yoga studio sits.
The seven-storey mixed development would add 11 residential apartments, three serviced apartments, six commercial units and 55 car parking spaces.
Plans were exhibited for a $25.694million residential development in Graham Street, near the library, in June.
It is for 36 two-storey terrace-style dwellings above ground floor commercial tenancies in a podium courtyard design with underground parking.
Submissions closed in mid-September regarding a $3.2million development in 132 Wagonga Street, adjacent to the Uniting Church.
Three commercial units and five residential apartments are proposed plus underground parking with 17 car spaces.
