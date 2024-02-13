Narooma Devils Rugby League Club has a new captain-coach and he is only 23

The Narooma Devils have a new captain-coach for the 2024 season and he is just 23 years old.
Jackson Kelly has played with the rugby league club since he was seven.
"I have been playing first grade since I was 17," he said.
He takes over from one of his mentors, Nathan Deaves, who hung up his boots at the close of last season after more than 15 years as a player-coach.
Mr Kelly said the team's players range in age from 17 to 40.
He could not believe it when club president Jamie Wright offered him the role over a cup of coffee.
"It is unbelievable to me that I am captain-coach this season.
"It is quite an honour at such a young age," Mr Kelly said.
His family was very excited at the news but also thought it was a really big responsibility.
"I'm obviously a bit nervous because it is a big role and something I have never done before but equally I am confident and excited," he said.
Over the past few years Mr Kelly has always tried to be a leader in the team and intends to lead by example.
He will be responsible "for the whole thing".
That means helping to decide how they train, what they do at training and, come game day, how they execute and how the team wants to attack and defend.
"Hopefully they back me and trust me that I know what is right for the team."
His mentors in recent years have included Mr Deaves, Clint Wright who was also a captain-coach of the Devils and Mitch Kennedy who joined the Devils from the Moruya Sharks.
"He played with us last year and I learnt a lot from him," Mr Kelly said.
Having played the whole way up the club he has made a lot of friends.
"A couple I have been playing with the whole way through while others only since I stated playing seniors," Mr Kelly said.
"I really enjoy the mateship and the bond I have with the other players.
"We have a pretty tight group."
He said they have had a lot of ups and downs "but we have come a long way".
