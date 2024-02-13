Narooma News
Narooma News' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Narooma Devils Rugby League Club has a new captain-coach and he is only 23

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 19 2024 - 1:17pm, first published February 13 2024 - 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Kelly is the Narooma Devil's captain-coach. Picture supplied
Jackson Kelly is the Narooma Devil's captain-coach. Picture supplied

The Narooma Devils have a new captain-coach for the 2024 season and he is just 23 years old.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.