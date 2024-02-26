Rhonda Casey's book 'Hessian' offers a non-judgemental insight to all

Rhonda Casey's first novel, Hessian, is deeply personal yet it is a story for all people.
Set at the turn of the 20th century it fictionalises the life of her maternal grandmother living in western NSW in the years of the White Australia Policy.
"Both sides of my family are Indigenous and they hid their Aboriginality," Ngarigo woman Ms Casey said.
"I wanted my daughter to understand the complexity of our past and why our history wasn't shared and to learn forgiveness through that understanding."
White Australia polices saw Aboriginal children of mixed descent taken from their families.
Families lived in shame, along with fear of their children being institutionalised.
They could be jailed for practicing their culture or speaking their language.
"They tried very hard to be white and to make their children white to keep them safe," Ms Casey said.
Those institutionalised were made to feel they were less.
"That was the education they got, that they were never going to be good enough or white enough, so it was shame, coupled with fear," she said.
While researching 'Hessian', Ms Casey learnt her family's experience wasn't unusual.
The consequences of those policies continue to be felt today with many First Nations people struggling to learn their culture.
"I grew up in the Silent Generation, a product of the White Australia Policy and the limitations it imposed.
"What came out of that is a gap in knowledge.
"I am trying to learn and close that gap so my daughter and grandson know their history and can be proud of who they are," Ms Casey said.
My hope is that 'Hessian' brings insight and understanding into what it is to be a First Nations person. I didn't realise how big the role history played in my years of growing up.- Ngarigo woman and author of 'Hessian' Rhonda Casey
As the manuscript evolved she realised it was a story for all people.
"It was so important to share this unseen reality that so many First Nations people have struggled with, the need to be identified and to be seen and to be confident of who we are.
"'Hessian' provides a non-judgemental insight for all Australians."
'Hessian' tells the story of two women struggling to find and accept their identities.
They discover that one woman's joy is the other's worst fear.
"It is a story of history, tragedy and cruelty, of love and kindness and hope.
"I believe our young people are stepping up.
"They are educated and will keep the fire going.
"There is definitely hope and that is what I want the story to do," Ms Casey said.
Ms Casey has lived on the South Coast for nearly 40 years, mostly in East Lynne, and moved to Cobargo three years ago.
People can purchase 'Hessian' from Southbound Escapes and Mister and Floss in Narooma, Tilba Cheese and Sweetwater in Tilba, Boneless Cafe and Mermaids of Bermagui, Bodalla Dairy, Sally Wilson Art in Cobargo, Candelo Books in Bega, Paperchain Bookstore in Manuka, ACT and through the Hessian Facebook page.
Ms Casey spoke at U3A Bermagui on Wednesday, February 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.