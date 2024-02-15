Plans submitted for new long-term rental accommodation in Narooma

There is a development proposal with Eurobodalla Shire Council to convert a motel on the 'flat' to long-term rental accommodation.
Documents lodged with council said "the proposal will provide much needed long-term accommodation for individuals and couples at an affordable cost that helps in easing the accommodation issues in the area".
"It provides much needed accommodation for workers of the area who are finding it difficult to find accommodation."
The proposal is to create seven co-living units, a manager's residence, office space, and a 54 square metre communal living area that includes a kitchen, along with a laundry.
One unit is proposed to be fully accessible and the minimum rental period for the units will be three months.
There will be parking for cars, motor bikes and bicycles and "ample" open space.
It will have a manager living on-site permanently.
According to the papers lodged with council, the proposed alterations and additions for the change of use from a Class 3 motel to Class 3 "Co-Living Housing" will only take a few months, between March 2024 and June 2024.
Progressive Project Solutions is the applicant.
The property is at 68 Princes Highway, Narooma.
According to the NSW Planning website, "co-living housing was introduced to the NSW planning system when the Housing SEPP was made in November 2021.
"Under the Housing SEPP, co-living housing is subject to similar built-form development standards as boarding houses.
"It must provide a primary place of residence for all occupants.
"It may not be used for short-term tourist and visitor accommodation.
"The development must provide indoor and outdoor communal space for residents to relax and socialise."
The operational plan said that residents must have three character references and no more than two people may stay in any unit.
The estimated cost of the project is around $235,000.
