Murrah Hall gets $49,372 funding for much-needed mini-amphitheatre

The Murrah Hall Committee has funding to to build a mini-amphitheatre with seating for up to 3000 people at the rear of the hall.
Committee president Howard Stanley said COVID had two important lessons for the local community's cultural and social health.
Cultural infrastructure was overwhelmingly indoors (and was closed) so there was no social connection that the disaster-affected community vitally needed.
Nor was there permanent infrastructure for outdoor community cultural events.
After the Murrah Hall's second outdoor free community event post-COVID an audience survey found that 194 of the 200 respondents wanted a permanent outdoor stage.
Bega Valley Shire Council (BVSC) said it could not afford the projected upkeep on any new cultural infrastructure assets.
Mr Stanley said the hall had an embankment to the rear and Create NSW-funded portable staging.
"If we can't have a permanent stage, what about permanent seating with flexible staging?"
BVSC said yes.
A mini-amphitheatre can cater for music, theatre and dance performances by local and visiting artists.
Mr Stanley said the amphitheatres that the ancient world built had wonderful acoustics.
"The basic mechanics and staging devised by the ancient Greeks - acoustics, hydraulics and focused lighting - were defined and have yet to be bettered," he said.
He said what makes amphitheatres special is their socio-metaphorical function.
"Think of the structure as a skull where the unconscious mind (the audience) are watching the conscious mind (the performers in front of them).
"They act out tragedies, always murder, death, divine intervention with commentary and updates by a chorus.
"They act out comedies, which also included current affairs as soapies, like prostitution, have a very long history," Mr Stanley said.
He said the historical resonance of the amphitheatre has never faded.
"You are always aware that you are either sitting in or standing before something very, very special.
"It's an awesome feeling of mystery, of metaphor, of possibility.
"It's uplifting and so needed now," he said.
The committee thanked the Foundation for Rural and Regional Recovery for funding of $49,372 for construction of stage 1 of the mini-amphitheatre.
Construction will occur later this year.
Stage 2 involves power for audience lighting and evening events and stage 3 will bring portable cover and lighting for the performance area.
The committee also thanked councillor Cathy Griff who advocated for the project, along with a BBQ/Cantina upgrade, with BVSC Community projects.
That allowed them to apply for external funding with BVSC support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.