What is AML verification, and how does it work?

What is an AML check and how does AML software help combat money laundering. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

The crypto industry is rapidly developing, while regulations seem slightly behind. The fact is that the existing crypto regulations are not adopted in all jurisdictions, and many countries are still refusing to follow the global crypto regulations. It creates a gap for financial criminals, drug dealers, and terrorists to use crypto to hide their funds' origin, which is called "money laundering."

The use of cryptocurrencies in money laundering, terrorist financing, and sanctions evasion underscores the crucial need for robust anti-money laundering (AML) measures. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) provides AML recommendations to combat these financial crimes. Adherence to these guidelines ensures the financial system's integrity.

This article explains an AML check and how AML software simplifies combating money laundering.

What is an anti-money laundering check?

AML technology refers to the tools and software solutions used to support and streamline AML efforts. These technologies are designed to help financial institutions and VASPs (virtual asset services providers) detect, prevent, and report activities that may indicate money laundering.

Key components of AML technology include:

Transaction monitoring systems. Automated systems that monitor and analyse customer transactions in real-time to identify suspicious patterns or anomalies that may suggest money laundering. For example, using the AML check Ethereum address tool helps ascertain whether an address involved in sending ETH has been associated with illegal activities. Customer identity verification (KYC systems) are tools that assist in verifying customer identities, ensuring compliance with know-your-customer regulations. These systems are crucial for understanding who the customers are and for preventing identity fraud. Risk assessment software. Solutions that evaluate the risk levels associated with customers and transactions based on factors such as transaction behavior, geographic location, and links to high-risk individuals or entities. Sanctions screening tools. AML software that screens transactions and customers against global sanctions lists to ensure that the business is not dealing with any restricted or high-risk parties. Case management systems. Platforms that organise, manage, and track investigations, reports, and audits related to suspicious activities or compliance issues. Regulatory reporting - automated tools for creating and submitting required documents and reports to regulatory authorities. Record-keeping tools - secure and efficient systems for maintaining records of customer information, transaction data, and compliance activities. Advanced analytics and machine learning - cutting-edge technologies that use behavioral analytics, machine learning algorithms, and other techniques to help in money laundering detection.

AML software greatly simplifies compliance processes in the crypto industry by automating complex and time-consuming tasks. It enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of AML procedures. It also allows crypto businesses to focus more on their core activities while staying compliant and minimising risks associated with money laundering.