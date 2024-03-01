The facts of fear: How do phobias develop?

Understanding how phobias develop might also help you handle your own. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

It's time to face your fears or at least the facts. Whether it's things that go bump in the night, clowns, or spiders, do you ever wonder where phobias come from? Phobias are a fascinating phenomenon, where an individual has a persistent and irrational fear of a specific object, activity, or situation.

If you're studying a Master of Counselling or a psychology-related degree, or already work in the field-it's important to understand phobias, how to help manage the symptoms, and what can cause them. Understanding how they can develop might also help you handle your own if you suffer from a phobia.

What is a phobia?

Before discussing how phobias develop, it's important to understand what a phobia is, and how it's different from just being scared of an object, animal, or situation. Most people experience a healthy amount of anxiety or the feeling of fear when faced with potential danger, a painful situation, or a life-threatening experience. For example, this could be someone following you, or someone yelling on the street.

Where a phobia is different to experiencing a usual level of anxiety, is that it's driven to the extreme, and can even be towards objects, situations, or even animals that wouldn't normally be perceived as a threat. For instance, common phobias include dogs, spiders, storms, blood tests, or situations like being in an elevator.

Signs you might have a phobia

If you think you or someone you might know has a phobia, there are a few key indicators. Did you know that phobias affect around 15% of Australians and is a common mental illness? Depending on the type of phobia, there might be different symptoms.

Typical signs of a phobia are feelings of fear or anxiety towards a specific object, situation, animal, or even place. This could manifest in different ways, including sweating, trembling, hot flushes or chills, shortness of breath, tightness in the chest, and nausea. If you suspect you have a phobia, you should speak to your doctor and seek a professional's opinion.

Types of phobias

When it comes to phobias, there are a few different types. These include specific phobia, social phobia (commonly known as social anxiety), and agoraphobia. Specific phobia is the most common, and can typically be categorised depending on the stimuli that cause the anxiety or fear. Here are the five different categories for specific phobias.

Animal type: This refers to any phobias that are driven by animals or insects, such as dogs, spiders, or centipedes.



Natural-environment type: This type of phobia is associated with the natural environment or weather, for instance, being irrationally scared of storms.



Blood-injection-injury type: This phobia is related to the fear of any invasive medical procedures, from getting blood tests and injections to surgery. It also covers the fear of seeing blood, or injuries of any kind.

Situational type: This type is associated with a fear of specific situations. This could be anything from being a passenger in a car seat to being in an elevator or crossing bridges.

Other: This type covers any other specific phobias that don't fall into the other categories. For instance, an 'other' type of phobia could be a fear of vomit or drowning.

It is estimated that around 3% of Australians experience social phobia in any one year. It is one of the most common anxiety disorders, with a range of different treatment options available. An individual with a social phobia might feel fear and try to avoid social situations, or just feel anxiety about certain social events.

Similarly, agoraphobia is another type of anxiety disorder and refers to when an individual is afraid or anxious to leave places they deem safe. These environments they consider safe could be their home, work, or a friend's house. In extreme cases, the only safe place for an individual with agoraphobia might be their home, and they won't leave for days or even months.

How do phobias develop?

There isn't one particular cause for phobias. They can depend on a variety of factors, such as environmental, situational, and biological factors. For instance, when it comes to environmental factors, it might be a learned behaviour from childhood. A child might 'inherit' a phobia from observing their parent's fear or anxiety.

An incident or traumatic situation can also cause a phobia. For example, if you were in a bad car crash, you could develop a phobia of driving or being in a vehicle.

Recent studies have shown that biological factors can play a massive part in an individual developing a phobia. Similar to other mental illnesses, imbalances in brain chemistry such as serotonin or dopamine. This can contribute to heightened anxiety and fear, which adds to an increased chance of developing phobias.

Can a phobia be cured?