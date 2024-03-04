Cobargo Folk Festival's strong bill of artists, activities draws new fans

Every year people come from far and wide to the Cobargo Folk Festival.
Many festival-goers, performers, vendors and volunteers return to the festival year after year drawn by the relaxed vibe, friendly atmosphere and sense of community and connection.
That is why there is so much hugging, laughter and joy as people reconnect and find new friends while soaking up the wonderful festival experience.
The festival guarantees an incredible line-up of local, national and international performers, including well-known and iconic artists who come to play in the festival's intimate setting.
The diverse folk music offering means there is always a new favourite to be chanced upon.
As festival director Zena Armstrong said "If it tells a good story it has a place at the festival".
One of the songwriters in the 'Solo Voice' session said song writing was born from a desire to tell untold stories.
Iconic Australiana band the Bushwackers told stories about the shearers strike of 1891 and contemporary issues like fracking.
Its latest line-up includes 17-year-old Rory Phillips, fresh from the Tamworth festival.
Canberra cabaret couple John Shortis and Moya Simpson helped performer Michael Simic tell his story in an entertaining and high-energy show 'Under the Influence'.
Mr Simic talked about how his father fled Croatia to work on the Snowy Mountain Hydro-electric scheme and the diverse range of gigs he saw as a teenager which influenced his music.
Much older yarns were being told in the Yuin Elders Tent.
There were also informal sessions in Bob's Sessions Shed.
It is named in honour of festival life member Bob McInnes who was there playing with Andrew Kordas and Steve from Bega and Anne-Maria from Melbourne.
"We don't even know each other," Anne-Maria said.
Later an impromptu jamming session started near the bar, with Zero Waste volunteer Daniel from Canberra, Mr Kordas and Leif Helland, also from Bega.
People come to the festival to reconnect with family and friends and celebrate through music, dance, song and poetry. Music is food for the soul and heals the heart.- Cobargo Folk Festival director Zena Armstrong
Around the corner children were busking, including first-time busker Josie from Verona.
Ms Armstrong said the really strong program of activities for children attracted more families to the festival, establishing it as something families can come to for the day without necessarily camping for the three full days.
Aspiring young musicians also had a platform at The Crossing stage.
"We already know who we would like to invite onto the main stage next year," Ms Armstrong said.
No matter which acts festival-goers watched, they all enjoyed incredibly high-quality performances.
It all came together seemingly organically yet behind it all is a lot of thoughtful work by the festival organisers and the band of friendly and welcoming volunteers.
